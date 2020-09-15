JAMES "JIM" WALTER WHITTINGTON, Jr., 69, of Charleston went home to be with Jesus on September 13, 2020. Jim was a proud Navy Veteran. He was a member of Northside Church of the Nazarene for 45 years. Jim loved praising Jesus' name in the choir. He loved God, his family, and his church family.
Jim is survived by the love of his life, Linda; son, Joe (Nikki) of Charleston and Jason (Cathy) of Mechanicsville, VA. He loved his grandchildren, Tiffany, Charity, Hali, Joey, Hannah, and Jacob. His great grandchildren, Molly, Owen, and Everett brought great joy to his life and there are two more blessings coming in 2021. Jim is also survived by his brothers, Frank, Timmy, Emery, Mike, and a sister, Marsha.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Marvella Whittington; brother, Tom; and nephew, Adam Whittington.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the VA staff at Home Base Primary Care for their Excellent care of Jim over the last several years.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Northside Church of the Nazarene, 2213 Washington St. West, Charleston, WV 25387; officiated by Pastor John Hayes. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.