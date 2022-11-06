JAMES "JIM" WILLIAM PIERCY was a husband, son, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He peacefully departed this world on Thursday, November 3, 2022 lovingly surrounded by his wife Leona and family.
He was born to Jesse and Prudence Piercy on July 22, 1933 in Clintonville, Greenbrier County. He attended Central Grade School where he won the Golden Horseshoe in 8th grade and Lewisburg High School where he played football. After graduating high school, Jim met his wife Leona at a singing convention and they began dating in 1955. They were both were students on the campus of WVU Tech, where Jim served as student body president in 1956. Jim and Leona were married on June 14, 1957 at Kincaid United Methodist Church, Fayette County. After Jim received his B.S. in Engineering, they moved to Charleston where he worked for Union Carbide as an Electrical Engineer for 29 years. In 1975 he received an M.S. in Engineering from the College of Graduate Studies in Institute. Jim joined the Air National Guard in 1958 and received the Commander's Trophy for being the top graduate in his 1960 Pilot Training Class. Jim served in the ANG until 1987, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel with over 5,200 flying hours in C-130 aircraft. After a brief tenure at Yeager Airport, Jim served a proud faculty member of WVU Tech from 1986 until 2003 years, teaching Electrical Technology. Jim then went on to teach math to disadvantaged men and women who did not have a high school education and wanted to get their GED up until 2019. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leona Piercy of Pinch, son Brian (Chris) Piercy of Charleston, WV; daughter Valerie Jo Harris (Rob) of Marietta, GA; son Jay Piercy (Renee) of Chattanooga, TN; daughter Jennifer Piercy (Brian) of Cross Lanes, WV; grandsons Tyler Harris, Alex Piercy, Drew Piercy, Jackson Igo, Carter Igo, Max Kidd, and granddaughter Alden Harris, sisters Barbara Stone of Clintonville, Janet McNeel of Hillsboro, brother Pete Piercy of Clintonville and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church for over 20 years in Pinch, served as a WV Track and Field Official, Hospice Care Volunteer, avid pilot and WV Air Guard Member, loved his local YMCA, gardening, playing gospel music with the Happy Valley Boys and Gospel Harmony Boys, volunteering, and his family. Special thanks to Joanna Hinnamon Block for her care and devotion to Jim and Leona.
Visitation will be held at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview on Wednesday, November 9 from 11 to 1:30 p.m., with a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to HospiceCare.