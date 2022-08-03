Thank you for Reading.

James (Jim) Windell Moore
SYSTEM

JAMES (JIM) WINDELL MOORE, 61, of Elkview, entered into rest Saturday, July 30, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born November 14, 1960 in Cleveland, O.H., he was the son of the late Windell Wilkie and Brenda (Dean) Moore of Clay County.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved dog Moses, and he is survived by the love of his life and companion of 31 years, Jeanette Gilbert. Additionally,

Tags

Recommended for you