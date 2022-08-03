JAMES (JIM) WINDELL MOORE, 61, of Elkview, entered into rest Saturday, July 30, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Born November 14, 1960 in Cleveland, O.H., he was the son of the late Windell Wilkie and Brenda (Dean) Moore of Clay County.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved dog Moses, and he is survived by the love of his life and companion of 31 years, Jeanette Gilbert. Additionally,
Jim is survived by his son, James (Corey) Windell Moore (Anna Landau-Smith), stepchildren, Cindy Pauley and Curtis Lanham and grandchildren, Bryan Pauley and Cain Lanham. He is also survived by his brother Joey (Amanda) Moore, nieces Jordan and Jessica Moore, and nephew Windell Wayne Moore. In addition, Jim is survived by his uncles Randall (Judy) Dean of Akron, O.H. and Robert Dean of Miami, F.L., mother-n-law, Nellie Call, employer and best friend, Tim Koontz, and friend Rosalie Sergent, co-workers and friends Tyler Pullins, Payne Barnett and Becky Martin along with many biker brothers.
Jim was full of love and life, was a loyal friend and an avid Harley rider. He was loved by many and known to his biker brothers as "Chubby." Jim gave his life to the Lord on May 8, 2022, and we celebrate knowing we will see him again.
A funeral service will be at 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 - 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.