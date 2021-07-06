JAMES "JIMMY" AVERSON, 81, of Whitesville, WV passed away on Friday, July, 2 2021 in the Riverside Nursing Home, St. Albans, WV.
Jimmy was born on May 30, 1940 to the late Andy and Delia Averson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Earlene Kay and brothers, Roger Averson, Andy Averson Jr. and Louis Averson; three brothers-in-law, Larry Darby, Herman Minella and Vernon Harless.
Jimmy is survived by his siblings: Lorena Darby of NC, Shirly Minella of Ohio, Mary Jane Harless of Whitesville, Nancy Morgan of SC, and Brenda Massey and husband, Harvey of Whitesville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Dye officiating. Entombment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum Orgas, WV. The visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net