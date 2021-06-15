JAMES "JIMMY" COFFMAN, 85, of Charleston, WV, passed away June 13, 2021 from Covid-19 and other health related issues due to Covid-19, at CAMC General Hospital ICU, surrounded by his family. Born July 10, 1935 in Charleston, WV he was the son of the late Delbert and Pearl Coffman. In addition to his parents he was preceded In death by his daughter, Connie Coffman; great-granddaughter, Gracan Monk and 12 siblings: Jimmy was #12 of 14 children. He is survived by his girlfriend of 39 years, Virginia "Jenny" McLane; daughters, Vicki (Randy Christy) Coffman and Cindy (Jimbo) Monk, both of Charleston; grandsons, Joel (Syvannah) Bloss, Jeremy Hyer, Logan Monk and Eric (Audrey) Monk, all of Charleston; great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Saylor Bloss, Jazlyn and Kassadee Hyer, Paislynne and Collins Monk; great-grandsons, Lathan Monk and Landen Proffitt, all of Charleston and brother, Darrell Coffman of Charleston. Jimmy loved watching football on TV. If you called him during a game, he wasn't going to talk much. He was a ceramic tile contractor for over 60 years. He did not advertise and did not need to. Word of mouth kept him busy. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandson, Logan Monk. He was so proud of Logan and loved him more than anything. Jimmy said for a long time that he hoped he was still alive to see Logan graduate high school. He got his wish, as he went to Logan's graduation on May 26, 2021. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of CAMC General ICU, especially Tammy Jividen and Connie Collins. They took great care of Jimmy and kept the family well informed. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held by the family at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at Cunningham Parker and Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends for a memorial gathering starting at 5 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
