It is with great sadness that the family of JAMES "JIMMY" D'AMBROSIO announce his recent passing on the evening of August 9th, 2021.
James was born in Richwood, WV on March 14, 1939 and attended Richwood High School, meeting the love of his life, Francis, who he would later marry. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from West Virginia University in 1962 and has been a devoted WVU Alumni and fan ever since.
He is survived by his wife, Francis D'Ambrosio, his children, Joseph D'Ambrosio (wife-Laurie), Stephen D'Ambrosio, and Jacqueline Slater (husband-Dean); as well as sisters JoAnn Spence and Nancy Norris (husband-Rod). James was also blessed with grandchildren - Ashley, Sydney, Casey, Eric and Jennifer as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John D'Ambrosio Sr. and Dorothy D'Ambrosio and his brother, John D'Ambrosio Jr.
James lived a full life as a devoted husband, supportive father, and inspirational friend. He spent most of his career employed by Montgomery Ward in Chicago, IL and later became a Financial Advisor for Waddell & Reed, Inc. He eventually retired at the age of 76 and enjoyed spending his time with Francis between their two homes in Richwood, WV and Largo, FL.
Anyone with the good fortune to engage with "Jimmy" over his 82 plus years will surely miss his sense of adventure, fun-loving nature, and spirited story-telling, especially in regards to his beloved WVU Mountaineer Sports teams and the Boston Red Sox. As we all know . . . he loved to talk! He enjoyed socializing and giving his time to the community. James coached kids' sports for many years with the Schaumburg Athletic Association. He was elected and served in local politics while residing in Schaumburg, IL and also volunteered and oversaw many events for the American Cancer Society.
James enjoyed his swimming pool, golfing, and truly believed Elvis was The King of Rock and Roll. He also enjoyed his job as a Financial Advisor and loved to preach the "Rule of 72!" He loved his country, was active in politics and was an avid fan of Rush Limbaugh.
A Memorial Service for James will be held at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, WV on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a Remembrance Gathering to follow at Cherry Hill Country Club. West Virginia University Mountaineer attire is encouraged!
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of James D'Ambrosio using the following link: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/James_DAmbrosio
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.