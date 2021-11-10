JAMES "JIMMY" DALE ROACH, SR., 70, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2021 at home following a short illness. He was a member/friend of North Charleston Apostolic Church. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the founder and owner of Elk Valley Kitchens which he ran for many years serving the Kanawha Valley and surrounding area. He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and brother. He loved God and the people of God. He never met a stranger.
Preceding him in death was his son James "Jimbo" Dale Roach, Jr. and grandson Andrew James Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Darlean Roach; children, Melissa Lynn Shaffer, Edward Allen Shaffer, Sandra Kay Byus, Roseanna Elaine Thompson, Brianna Elaine Williamson (Phillip) and Christi Lyn Roach.
Grandchildren, Sarah Shaffer, Edward Allen Shaffer Jr., Nicholas Moore, Zachary Moore, Nathaniel Thompson and Catherine Thompson, Ariel Byus, Brandon Byus, Alexandria Roach, Gabriella Roach and James Ethan Roach. Also surviving are numerous great grandchildren, family and friends who are also left to mourn his passing.
Jimmy will be loved and missed by all who knew him. He will forever be in our hearts and memories until we meet again on Heaven's shores.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at North Charleston Apostolic Church with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial with Military Graveside Honors will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.