JAMES "JIMMY" W. BROWNING, 70, of Eskdale, WV went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 30, 2021 surrounded by his family at Hubbard Hospice House, West South Charleston, WV. He retired from General Motors Chevrolet Division in Flint, Michigan, and was a long time Minister of the Pentecostal Church of God.
James was preceded in death by his parents Miles T. and Garnet E. Browning, and brother Roger Dale Browning.
He is survived by his loving wife Tammy, son Kenneth (Trina, sons Kyle and Jakob), daughter Karri Jo Rousset (Ric and daughter Adrianna), sister Rebecca Roberts. brothers Miles T. Jr. and Joseph M., as well a host of family and friends. Jimmy will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be Monday, May 3, 2021 at 6 p.m., with visitation starting at 5 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039; Brother Donald Mullins officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic - Face coverings and social distancing is required inside the Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome .com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Browning family.