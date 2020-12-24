JAMES VERNON KEENER, 91, of Gassaway passed away on December 20, 2020 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born January 31, 1929 at Bluecreek, WV to Lertie and Edith (James) Keener. James graduated from Gassaway High School in the class of 1946. He was employed by B & O then by CSX Railroad. He retired from CSX in 1987 as an Agent Operator. For over 50 years he was a member of Gassaway United Methodist Church. He was also a 50 year member and Pass Master of Gassaway Masonic Lodge # 133. James was an Army Veteran. He enjoyed woodworking in cabinet and furniture making.
James was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta (Stump) Keener; and son, John David Keener.
He is survived by his wife, Avnell (Hoover) Keener; son, James V. Keener, Jr. and wife, Linda, of Gassaway; daughter in law, Margaret Keener of Charleston; grandsons, James V. Keener III and Breona of Fayetteville, 1st Lt. Croix Blaine Keener US Army and Jocelyn stationed at Fort Polk, LA, John David II of Charleston; great granddaughters, Reina, Corina, and Vera; and a great grandchild expected.
In keeping with James wishes he will be cremated.
Internment with Masonic and Military Rites will be 2 p.m. Sunday December 27, 2020 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.