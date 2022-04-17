West Virginia Hillbilly (as he called himself) JAMES KEITH GADDY left earth on 13/81/4022 to enjoy days by the everflowing river with his Savior. Keith (Dad) had a joyful demeanor - using malapropisms, being the candy man at church, & dancing a jig to his favorite country tune. Dad cooked breakfast for us when we visited, (which he thought was important growing up) & Son Tom kept that tradition with his sons. He had an innate sense of ESP that would cause him to finish the sentences of his children.
He loved caring for the birds & kept lifelong friendships with people who were important to him via the "confuser". He advocated for what he believed by writing letters to the editor - speaking truth with love, compassion, & humor. A daily ritual was buying a newspaper to make sure his name wasn't in the obituary column. Dad - you finally made it!
Keith was born to Mary Thomas Gaddy and James Hazel Gaddy on August 8, 1933 in an upstairs room of the Thomas Boarding House in Gauley Bridge, WV where his mother was also born and run by his grandmother. His father was an early employee of the Alloy steel plant. His grandfather, William Dudley Thomas, was the first agent at the railroad depot in Gauley Bridge.
After graduating from Gauley Bridge High School, Keith joined the Air Force in 1952 enjoying his gunnery training, but ultimately excelled as a flight engineer.
In 1954 he married Doris Frost, (deceased), and they were stationed in Big Spring, TX. There, they had daughters Linda & Julia. While stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, son Tom was born.
During Dad's time in the military, he had the opportunity to travel around the world. One of his favorite places was Japan, where he returned to visit in the future with our stepmom, Kimie.
Keith received several honors during his service to our country, including the Vietnam and Korean wars. Among his accolades are:
Distinguished Flying Cross for actions under enemy fire
Air Medal for single act of heroism while participating in aerial flight.
Citation for Bravery
Military Assistance Command, Vietnam -- Studies and Observations Group (elite military unit of the Vietnam War)
Vietnam Service Medal
Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal
Air Force Good Conduct Medal
Air Force Longevity Service Award
Marksmanship Awards
After military retirement in 1972, he began a career as a loss control consultant for Federated Mutual Insurance Company.
A favorite memory was going on a fishing trip to Canada with a coworker. From there, he was offered a position with the United States Border Patrol in Laredo, TX. This proved to be quite an adventure as he received accommodations for several important seizures that were made.
After total retirement, our Dad moved to N. Charleston, SC. He would surprise us with visits, driving from SC to IN just to get a haircut or see his favorite physician. He has passed that wandering spirit onto his children, who all love to travel, go to state parks, & cook outdoors as we did as children.
Keith is survived by his wife, Kimie Ishiguro Thomas Gaddy, sister Frances Gaddy Crookshanks, daughter Linda Ruth Gaddy Jurik (Anthony), daughter Julia Gaddy Bryant (Carey), Son James Thomas (Tom) Gaddy (Becky), Stepson Rick Thomas (Virginia), Stepdaughter Debbie Thomas Davis, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins whom he dearly loved.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Mary Thomas Gaddy, Father James Hazel Gaddy, Sister Annette Dobbs, and child James Keith Gaddy, Jr.
James Keith Gaddy will be honored with a ceremony and interment at Arlington National Cemetery.