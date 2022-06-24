JAMES KEITH VANNEST, 29, of Ravenswood passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 surrounded by family and friends at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He put up a very courageous fight against T-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
He was born May 6, 1993, in Ripley, West Virginia, to Brian and Melody Vannest.
He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 2011 and was a member of the football and baseball teams.
He was a father, husband, son, brother, friend, and honest businessman. He loved more than anything being a dad to Layton. His world revolved around his wife Brooke. He always wanted to make sure they were taken care of. He loved diesel trucks. He loved Cummins. Chances are if you needed to find James, day or night, he was at the shop, writing tunes, helping someone, or doing burn outs. He was very well respected nationally in the diesel community and had a bright future in his field. You could also find James winning at truck pulls with his truck Just Got Lucky. He was a member of the American Farm Pullers Association. He was known for his positive attitude, jokes, and infectious smile.
Along with his wife and son, he is also survived by his parents, Brian and Melody Vannest; his brother, Zach; his grandfather Joe Vannest; his aunt Crystal (Albert) all of Ravenswood; Bruce (Mary) of Cary, NC; Forest (Annette) Spokane, WA; cousins Jordan (Thomas), Grace, and Taylor; In-Laws Jeff and Deanna Johnson of Reedsville, Ohio; best friends Ben, Tyler, and Torrey; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Glenda Kay Vannest and maternal grandparents James "Jim" Shannon, and Barbara Shannon-Fenney (Frank).
The family would like to say Thank You to all of the doctors and nurses at Ruby Memorial Hospital that provided James with the best care throughout his journey. They would also like to thank everyone that has donated and supported him during his fight.
Per James request, If you would like to find a way to help, please donate blood.
The celebration service will be 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m., until the time of the service.