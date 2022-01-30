JAMES KELLEY LANCE, III, 85, of Ranson, West Virginia died Wednesday January 12, 2022 surround by family at his home under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
James was born on October 16, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia. Son of the late James Kelley Lance, Jr. and Carmen Margaret Older.
Mr. Lance graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV and member of the Class of 1954. He retired from the United States Air force after 21 years of service, during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He worked as an Interpreter for the US Park service for 25 years. A member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was very active with the Old Opera House in Charles Town, WV.
Jim was an amazing storyteller that loved to strike up a conversation with any person he crossed paths with. He never met a stranger in his life. He had a sweet disposition in life and loved his family fiercely. He was married to his sweet wife Marcia for 52 years. The world will greatly miss you "Little Axe". You have forever changed all of our lives!!!!
James K. Lance, III, is survived by his loving wife; Marcia A. Hurst Lance, two daughters; Cheryl Pace and husband Phillip of Rockford, Illinois, and Allison Blevins and husband Steve of Ranson, his son; Joseph Cordell Lance and wife Kerri of Ranson. Five grandchildren; Colette Pace, Brigitte Pace, Lauren Diaz-Infante and her husband Diego, Grant Blevins, and Lance Blevins; two Brothers; Greg Lance and wife Pamela, and Douglas Lance and wife Robyn of Charles Town. His beloved cousin; Bill Older of Charleston, WV and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Sandra C. Hartigan and his beloved step mother Nelle Lance.
Services will be at a later date.
Memorial Contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of the Panhandle 330 Hospice Land Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Jefferson County Humanin Society,554 Charles Town Rd. Martinsburg, WV 25405.
Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.