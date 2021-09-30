James Kelley Sayre Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JAMES KELLEY SAYRE, 54, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. There will be no public services at this time. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Kelley Sayre Wv Public Service Funeral Home Arrangement Mason Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Rae Williams Russell Jumackau Timothy Mitchell Blank Chester Lenzy Hardy Sr. Dorothy Marie Beckett Mary L. King Blank Richard Lee Saunders Russell A. Canterbury William McKinley "Bill" "Poochie" Gillispie, II. Willard E. Beller Janice Louise Hastings Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 30, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists