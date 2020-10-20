JAMES KENNETH SIGMON, Sr., 79, born July 12, 1941 to the late Ira and Irene Edens, passed away peacefully at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston on October 18, 2020.
James worked in the automobile industry for many years as a mechanic, loved welding and fabrication, was a member of the Moose Lodge in Charleston, as well as being a member of the Teamsters Union, and a member of the Knights of Pythias in Charleston. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his aunts; Bid Sigmon, and Bertha Sigmon, as well as cousins Richard Eden, and Richard Milam.
He is survived by his loving wife of seven years Sylvia Sigmon, sons; James Kenneth Sigmon Jr (Teresa Ann Bird), and PJ Sigmon, daughter; Cynthia Ann Berry, step-daughters; Beverly Taylor, and Karen Strickland, brother; Grimble Sigmon, sisters; Barbara Smith, Meg (Larry) Frame and Jo Marie Daniels, James is also survived by James Kenneth Sigmon III, Suzie Lillion Snyder, and many more that he loved so much, including eleven great-grandchildren and several cousins.
A graveside service will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 21, at Keaton Cemetery in Elkview, with Pastor Jerry Young officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.