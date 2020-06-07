James "Kenny" Haught

James "Kenny" Haught
JAMES "KENNY" HAUGHT, 89, passed away December 8, 2019, at Bellaire at Devonshire Memory Care Facility, Scott Depot, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born, February 7, 1930, in Wetzel County, to the late Ross and Gladys Haught. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Martha Sue Goe Haught; son, David Andrew Haught; parents, Ross and Gladys Haught; sister, Mary Broadwater Haught; brothers, Glenn and Jake Haught.

Kenny was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, Wetzel County, West Virginia. He grew up in Pine Grove and Hastings, Wetzel County.

Kenny was employed at Union Carbide Corporation, Hastings, until his transfer to South Charleston in 1964. He was a Quality Control Analyst by trade, and retired from UCC with 37 years of service.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Haught Rupe (James A.); granddaughter, Amanda Rupe Moore (Scott) of Portand, Oregon; brother, Robert Haught of Pine Grove, fifteen nieces and nephews.

As per Kenny's request, a private burial was held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

You may visit Kenny's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Haught family.

