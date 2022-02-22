JAMES KESTER BARNHOUSE, 78, of Youngs Bottom, Elkview WV, passed away Sunday February 20, 2022.
Jim was known by all to be a hard worker, loving husband and father and a good man. He would always extend an open hand to help someone in need or a closed one to protect them. He was a member of Operating Engineers 132, working at Walker Machinery, Carl E. Smith, ST Pipeline, Elk Energy Services and many other pipeline contractors. He loved working with his pipeline family out on the right of way. Jim always enjoyed hunting and fishing especially when he could do it with his kids or grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his son Jamison Kane Barnhouse, his parents Kester and Catherine and sisters Elaine and Betty. He is survived by his brothers John and Mike and his sister Susie. He leaves a loving wife Susan, daughter Jana and sons Jason (Jessica) and Kevin (Beth). He will be missed by his grandchildren Kristin (Nick), Justin, Kameron, Cody (Bethany) and Destinee as well as his great grandchildren Kallan, Mirielle, Abigail and Dawson whom he deeply loved and enjoyed.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice and Nurse Candace specifically for the assistance, kindness and love they shared in caring for Jim and supporting the family and a special thank you to Alyssa Beezel for all her help, love and support. Above all others, a special thank you to daughter Jana for her 24/7 care of her daddy. He was cared for like no other, with an abundance of love, respect and compassion. Thanks to Jana he was able to spend the final moments of his life surrounded by his family at home; as he wanted.
At Jim's request there will be no Funeral services. In lieu of flowers or donations, please extend an open hand to someone in need or a closed one to protect someone that cannot protect themselves; forgive someone that wronged you whether they ask it or not and think to yourself "This one is for Barney".