JAMES KEVIN HAMMOND age 49 died November 22, 2020. He was born He was born March 16, 1971 and was the son of Jo Ann Hammond of Smithers. He was also survived by his sister Barbara
Kevin was predeceased by his father Clarance Hammond.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Chester Bird officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com .
Due to COVID 19 Pandemic masks will be required along with proper social distancing.