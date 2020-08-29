Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES ROBEN "BEN" KRAMER, Sr. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Kramer family.