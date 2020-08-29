JAMES ROBEN "BEN" KRAMER, Sr. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Kramer family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.