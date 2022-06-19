JAMES L. "DOC" HARRAH age 76 of Oak Hill passed away June 17, 2022. Jim was born in Charleston, WV to the late L.A. Harrah and Rita Pinson Harrah.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He served as a Boatswain Mate in the U.S Navy aboard the USS Sampson. Jim spent many years as a salesman for Jasper Engines and Transmissions, he also worked in the mining and passenger tire industry. Jim's passion was helping local schools in Fayette Co. with equipment fitting and reconditioning and athletic training. Jim impacted the lives of so many athletes in football, basketball, cheerleading and track. He was inducted into the Oak Hill Red Devil Hall of Fame in 2013.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his brother Allen Harrah.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years Stephanie Parsons Harrah, sons Scott Harrah (Redawna), James G. Harrah (Rachel), daughter Mary Kay Walker (Ronnie) and his brother Richard "Dick" Harrah and many nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: Danny Saye and Kaleigh Folk (Bryon), Austin Harler, Kelsea Harler, Morgan Harrah Pullens (River), Lauren Harrah (Brandon), Britney Hanshaw (Travis), Derek Walker (Nina). Great Grandchildren: Brewer and Adilyn Saye, Aly and Lexi Hanshaw, and Braxton Pullens.
Services will be held at Highlawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Greg Swisher officiating. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A family burial service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV.
In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that consideration for donations be given to Mountaineer Challenge Academy (South) scholarship fund in Montgomery, WV or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.