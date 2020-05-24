James L. Dye

JAMES L. "JIMMY" DYE, 77, of Elkview, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at CAMC General after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Otho Ray Dye and Dollie Cathern Seabolt Dye. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Dye; sisters, Judy Phillips and Rebecca Duffield.
Jimmy was retired from Carpenters Local 1207, Charleston, WV.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Dye; daughter, Tonya (Kenny) Rucker; grandsons, Evan, Joshua and Noah Rucker; sisters, Christina Lee (Lucas) and Sue Martin (Jerry); brother, Jay Dye (Mary); and also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, there was a private visitation Friday, May 22, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, and a funeral following with Pastor Kevin Jennings officiating. Burial was in Elk Hills Memorial Gardens, Big Chimney.
