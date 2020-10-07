James L Fisher

JAMES LEONARD FISHER, 79, of Hurricane, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at Bellaire at Devonshire, Scott Depot WV. He was a 1959 graduate of Nitro High School and an over the road truck driver for 35 years, after retirement drove cars for Enterprise. He was an avid storyteller and was always quick to tell you a joke. His joy in life was his family and making people laugh. He was a member of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church and Putnam Masonic Lodge 139 A.F.&A.M.Jim was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Darlena Fisher and two brothers Marvin and Gary Fisher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Judy Fisher; Son, Steve Fisher and wife Nina; Daughter Stephanie Jividen and husband Tim; Grandson Alex Jividen (Jessica); Granddaughter Kayla Jividen (Jeremiah); Grandson Dylan Jividen; Great Granddaughters Laila and Emma and two more on the way; Brother Roger Fisher (Inez).
A Memorial service will be held on Monday October 12, at 11 a.m. at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Ed Grant officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to say special thank you to all the staff at Bellaire and Hospice, Especially Jennifer.