JAMES SAMUEL LANHAM of Cross Lanes, WV was born on December 2, 1939 to James and Claudia Lanham.
He was born in Harrison County, WV. He died on November 10, 2020. Wife Aleda Rae Lanham (Buck) married September 1, 1963. No brothers or sisters. Son Eric D. Lanham (Sherry) of Apollo Beach, FL and Reid H. Lanham (Terry) of Lynchburg, VA. Grandaughters Morgan Lanham, Kayla Sasser, Grandson Jacob Lease (Amy) and Great grandchildren Scarlett Sasser, Gabriel Sasser, Emmanuel Sasser and Noah Lease.
He served in the US Navy from 1964-1966 as a radioman and he was a Vietnam war veteran. He was active in his home church Cross Lanes Bible Church. He was an avid amateur radio operator (ham) since 1955 with his call sign W8VVE being heard across the world. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cross Lanes Christian School.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14 at 1:30 p.m., with visitation from 12:30 until the time of service at Cross Lanes Bible Church.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Lanham family.