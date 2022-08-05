James Larry Adkins Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JAMES LARRY ADKINS, 75 of Chesapeake went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2022 after a long illness.He was a U.S.Marine Corps Veteran and served a tour in Vietnam. He loved hunting and fishing and worked most of his life in the coal mining industry.He was preceded in death by Parents: James and Shilma Adkins of Winifrede.James Larry is survived by his Wife of 53 years: Dorothy, who was the love of his life, Brother: Ronnie of Tennessee, Sister: Karen Martin of Chesapeake and several nieces and nephews.Special thanks to all of the caregivers who helped in his time of need.Per his wishes, he was cremated and family and friends will gather at his home to honor his memory on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 1 p.m.Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Larry Adkins Chesapeake Ronnie Parents Dorothy Wife Caregiver Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield Blank Ricky Wayne Petry Paul Leonard Canaday II Barbara Frances Miller Blank Crystal Garnett Yates Frances W. Boggess Wickline Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure Blank Danny Ray Peters William (Bill) Bernard Isner Sr. William Albert Basham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday