JAMES LARRY EVANS, 74, of Canvas, WV, went to his Heavenly Home on April 8, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Health Center in Lakeland, Florida. Born August 28, 1946 in Summersville, WV to the late Donald and Belle Evans. Preceded in death by his brothers Rodney and Garry Evans. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Vickie Evans, sons Mike, Andy (Wife Belinda), many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Larry served US Army during the Vietnam War, coal miner 15 years, and retiree from Summersville Police Department. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, music, and the outdoors. More than anything he loved his church, family, and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Ward Road Free Will Baptist church where he was a deacon for 46 years, a youth leader and an ordained minister. He was also the conference elder for the Greenbrier/Nicholas Free Will Baptist Conference. He wanted more than anything else to see people saved and come to a knowledge of Jesus Christ. He exemplified the two great commandments of love the Lord God with all your heart, your mind, your soul and strength, but also to love your neighbor as yourself. He took care of anyone who needed anything. You never left his house hungry, thirsty, or without.
Services will be held at Ward Road Free Will Baptist Church on Tuesday April 13, viewing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial committal following at the Dotson-Simpson Cemetery in Kesslers Cross lanes, WV. Pastor Justin Phillips, Pastor Aaron Evans and Pastor Arnold Nicholas will be conducting the services.
White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
