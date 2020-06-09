James Lawrence “Larr Williams

James Lawrence “Larr Williams
JAMES LAWRENCE "LARRY" WILLIAMS JR., 62 of Summersville died Saturday June 6,2020 at his home. He was the son of the late James Lawrence and Norvalee Workman Williams and was born at Summersville March 6, 1958. Larry was an employee of the Charleston Newspapers for thirty two years.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Williams.

Surviving are Son, Quentin Williams; Daughter, Crystal Deal; and Former Wife, Lisa Williams, all of Summersville.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday June 10, at Walker Memorial Park in Summersville.

The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.

E-Condolencesmay be sent to: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com

