James Lawrence

JAMES BENJAMIN LAWRENCE, 90 of Charleston passed away quietly after a short illness on November 8, 2020. He is survived by his children Debbie Kane (John), David Lawrence and Todd Lawrence, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
James was born April 26, 1930. He is a lifelong resident of Charleston. He was a graduate of Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College as well as being an Army veteran. James was an accountant by profession and worked for Chris & Shaver, Hecks, Inc. and the WV Banker's Association. He operated two franchises in the Charleston Town Center. He also served as Commissioner of Tourism for the State of West Virginia. In retirement, James provided tax preparation services for many Charleston residents. He will be missed by those he loved most of all - his family and his cats.
At his request there will be no services.
