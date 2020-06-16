James Lee Fernatt

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


James Lee Fernatt
SYSTEM

JAMES LEE FERNATT, born April 9, 1951, in Hugheston, WV, passed away June 13, 2020 at CAMC after a long battle with cancer.

He worked many years at Riverpoint Terminal Security, Danny's Custodian, and Montgomery National Bank, Montgomery WV.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Fernatt; mother, Vernia Virginia Walls "Midge" Fernatt; siser, Vernia (PeeWee) Triggs Guajardo; brother Junior Lanham; and niece, Angel Fernatt.

He is Survived by brothers Billy, Fernatt, Charleston, Gary (Diane) Fernatt, Hansford; sister, Linda Fernatt, Glasgow; and many nieces and nephews whom loved him dearly.

Services will be held Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at the church of Prophecy at Hugheston, with Pastor Brenda Gray officiating.

Thanks to a life long friends Johnny Johnston and Robert Mease.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.

Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.