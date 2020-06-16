JAMES LEE FERNATT, born April 9, 1951, in Hugheston, WV, passed away June 13, 2020 at CAMC after a long battle with cancer.
He worked many years at Riverpoint Terminal Security, Danny's Custodian, and Montgomery National Bank, Montgomery WV.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Fernatt; mother, Vernia Virginia Walls "Midge" Fernatt; siser, Vernia (PeeWee) Triggs Guajardo; brother Junior Lanham; and niece, Angel Fernatt.
He is Survived by brothers Billy, Fernatt, Charleston, Gary (Diane) Fernatt, Hansford; sister, Linda Fernatt, Glasgow; and many nieces and nephews whom loved him dearly.
Services will be held Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at the church of Prophecy at Hugheston, with Pastor Brenda Gray officiating.
Thanks to a life long friends Johnny Johnston and Robert Mease.