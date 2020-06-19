JAMES LEE FERNATT, 69, passed away June 13, 2020, at CAMC after a long battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vernia Fernatt; sister, Vernia Guajardo; brother, Junior Lanham; and niece, Angel Fernatt.
He is survived by brothers Billy and Gary (Diana); sister, Linda; nephew, Jerry, whom he raised as his own (son) and his wife, Brandy, and their two daughters, Haven amd Jayda, which were his grandbabies, they were his life, all of Charleston, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Church of Prophecy at Hugheston.