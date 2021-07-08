Thank you for Reading.

JAMES LEE NELSON, 47, of Lake, WV, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

