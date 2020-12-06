James Lee Thomas

JAMES LEE "JIM" THOMAS age 54 of Boomer died December 3, 2020. He was born April 10, 1966 in Charleston and was the son of the late Daniel and Molly Cooper Thomas.
He was a member of St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and he was a counselor at Camp Billo for many years. He was employed with the WV Dept. of Agriculture with over 20 years of service.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father brother and Papa and a great family man. He loved kids and volunteering and he was an AVID Mountaineer Fan. He loved fishing, football, history and wood crafting. He loved to travel and go on new adventures.
Surviving: wife Patricia; brother Charles (Patty) Thomas of Charlton Heights and sister Cheryl Thomas of Boomer; children Josh of Pittsburg, PA, Nicole (Matt) of London and Morgan (Jennifer) of Charlton Heights; granddaughter Bailey. He loved all of Morgan Foster Kids; special nephew Mathew (McKenzie) of Calif and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Sister in laws Teresa and Lisa Birchfield of Rainelle and nephew Nathanial Harris-Birchfield of Rainelle.
Service will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Fr. Dominik Baok officiating. Burial will follow at the Big Sewell Baptist Church Cemetery near Rainelle. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and please obey social distancing and wear a mask.
