JAMES LEE WHYTSELL, beloved widower of Violet Martin Whytsell, passed away with his loving children holding his hands in Tarboro, North Carolina on May 2, 2022, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's.
Son of the late Carlis Blair Whytsell and Genivee Coffman Whytsell, Jim was born June 15, 1939 in Little Birch River, WV, where he grew up until he moved to Charleston at age 18 to begin an exceptional career with what was at the time Kanawha Valley Bank: he retired as Chief Operating Officer of One Valley Bank in 1995 and moved with Violet to Manning, SC where they built a home in the Wyboo Plantation Community. There, they were avid golfers and enjoyed a wide circle of friends and neighbors who continued to cherish Jim after Violet's death in 2010. He was also a deeply respected member of the Presbyterian Church of Manning, where he served as an Elder for many years.
In addition to his beloved children Eric Whytsell (Ginger) of Denver, Colorado and Melissa Hodges (Jon) of Wilson, North Carolina, Jim is survived by his two grandchildren Thomas Hodges and Mary Blair Whytsell and his siblings Daphene Rose, Darlene Davis, Evalene Wallace, and Randy Whytsell and many beloved nieces and nephews; he was predeceased by his older brother Louie Frame.
A Celebration of Life honoring Jim Whytsell's memory and dedication to his church will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilson, North Carolina on Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow in the church's Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Presbyterian Church at Manning, P.O. Box 207, Manning, SC, 29102.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.