JAMES LEROY "JIM" GODDARD, 85 of Costa died August 21, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital.
He was a retired Steel Worker from Colonial Steel, Pittsburgh, PA and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by parents, James Garred and Mary Evelyn Senior Goddard; brother, Frederick J. Goddard; and granddaughter, Renee Graley.
Surviving are his wife, Viva Louise Barker Goddard of Costa; daughters, Diane Graley of Supply, NC, and Teresa Wolfe of Winfield; brother, John Robert "Jack" Goddard of Cranberry Township, PA; 5 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday August 25, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
