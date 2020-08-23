Essential reporting in volatile times.

James Leroy “Jim” Goddard
JAMES LEROY "JIM" GODDARD, 85 of Costa died August 21, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital.

He was a retired Steel Worker from Colonial Steel, Pittsburgh, PA and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by parents, James Garred and Mary Evelyn Senior Goddard; brother, Frederick J. Goddard; and granddaughter, Renee Graley.

Surviving are his wife, Viva Louise Barker Goddard of Costa; daughters, Diane Graley of Supply, NC, and Teresa Wolfe of Winfield; brother, John Robert "Jack" Goddard of Cranberry Township, PA; 5 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday August 25, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.