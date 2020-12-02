JAMES LEWIS
HEATON, 75, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Friday November 27, 2020 at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Delmas Heaton and Rebecca Louise Woods Heaton; grandparents, Oley and Lula White Woods.
He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He retired from Clint Hurt. He was also a member of Green Valley Mission Church Little Sandy Elkview, WV.
He is survived by: wife, Dorothy Brown-Heaton, children, Mark Jett (Jennifer), Angel Strickland, Missie Winnings and Michelle Moore (Joe); grandchildren, Shane, Brittney, Alex, Savannah, Cassie, Halley, Brook and Mara; great grandchildren, Emery, Rhiannon, Makynlee, Ellie, Hattie Grace and Baby Rayson due in March; siblings, Yvonne Jett (Charles), Sandra Young-Rucker (Dewight), Elizabeth Ramsey (Bill), Terry Young (Janice), Jerry Young (Melissa) and Michael Heaton (Kathleen).
The graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday at White Oak Cemetery Pinch, WV with Pastor Jerry Young officiating. Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.