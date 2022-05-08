JAMES LEWIS MONTGOMERY 84, of Cedar Grove, passed away on April 29, 2022 at The Miami VA Medical Center Hospice in Miami, Florida.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Linda Kay (Simonds) Montgomery; his father, Lewis Dale Montgomery; his mother Harriet Pearl (Maloney) Montgomery; brother, John Alden Montgomery; sister, Elizabeth Ellen (Montgomery) Menke; sister, Miriam Joan (Montgomery) Brown.
Surviving are his sons, James Michael Montgomery, Miami, Florida; Stephen Lewis Montgomery and wife, Hallandale Beach, Florida; his sister, Molly Jo (Montgomery) Slack, Tallahassee, Florida.
Jimmy was a graduate of East Bank High School (1955). He used to work for Bell Lines, National Bank of Commerce, The W.Va. State Department, and Morris Harvey College. Jimmy moved to Florida in 1979, his favorite hobbies were watching WVU Football, coin collecting, and taking care of his dogs and cats.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Jimmy has two twin grandchildren, Aidan and Kaitlynn Montgomery, and many more loving cousins, nieces and nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to thank the entire Miami VA Medical Center for their continuous care and compassion during the final days of James L. Montgomery's life. It is very much appreciated for all that was done.