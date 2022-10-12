JAMES LEWIS RIFFLE, 70, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved parents Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Jim was born Dec. 20, 1951, in Charleston, the son of Lewis Edgar Riffle and Virginia Ann (Bush) Riffle.
He was a 1969 graduate of Nitro High School. He obtained an associate's degree in industrial technology in 1977 and a bachelor's degree in 1980, both from West Virginia State College, now known as West Virginia State University.
He retired from Union Carbide Corporation/Dow and later had a second retirement with W.R. Grace in 2016.
Jim loved spending time with his family and loved serving his community. He served on the Nitro Fire Department as a paid volunteer for approximately 35 years and was a member of the Nitro Fire Department Civil Service Commission the last few years. He served as president and coach of the Nitro Midget League Football and then the Nitro Little League Baseball and Softball for a few years. He could often be found bringing joy to youngsters by playing Santa Claus for many Christmas seasons.
He was a 32-degree Mason and a member for 49 years. He was also a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine and its clown unit for several decades, and co-chair of the Shriners Circus for several years.
Jim bowled on several leagues. He also loved to deer hunt, especially with his cousin, Rodney "Butch" Buck, and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Thaxton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kristina Louise (Thaxton) Riffle; his sister, Florence Ann (Riffle) Hannoush of Cross Lanes; stepchildren, Lora (Gary) Abernathy of Loveland, OH, Kevin (Emily) Kiser of Richmond, VA; and Lindsay Kiser of Nitro; two step grandchildren, Anna and Henry Kiser of Richmond, VA; an aunt, Levirdia (Wally Lanier) Harrison of Fairfield, OH; an uncle, Gene (Linda) Bush of Winfield; two brothers-in-law, Rodney (Maliwan) Thaxton of Tyler Mountain and Jeffrey (Sandy) Thaxton of Tyler Mountain; a niece, Elana (Todd) Novak of Freeport, FL; two nephews, Wade Thaxton of Tyler Mountain and Jeremy (Annie) Thaxton Washington of Marmet; and numerous cousins, including Rodney "Butch" Buck of Buffalo. He also leaves behind his fur babies, Daisy and Cinnamon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters, Freda and Rita; his father- and mother-in-law, Russell L. and Mary W. Thaxton; a brother-in-law, Dana Thaxton; and a nephew, Jacob Thaxton Washington.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans. The funeral will be at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ronald Thaxton officiating. Burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, with Masonic graveside rites.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children's hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Visit Jim's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
