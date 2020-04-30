James "Mad Artist" Cunningham

JAMES ORLA "MAD ARTIST" CUNNINGHAM, 56, of Ripley, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at CAMC General in Charleston. There will be no visitation or service as Jim will be cremated. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020
Burns, Glenda - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Conner, Mary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.