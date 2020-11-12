JAMES MARK ASHWELL, 61, of Mt. Carbon died on November 5, 2020. He was born in Montgomery on November 17, 1958 to the late Arnold L. and Peggy Goodyear Ashwell.
He was retired from CSX Railroad.
He is survived by his children; Tabitha Ashwell (Mark) of Chesapeake, Va., David (Katie) Ashwell of Newport, NC., Brandon Ashwell of Mt. Carbon, Jamie Ashwell of Seven Lakes, NC., brother David Rhodes of Handley, and sister Lisa Baisi of Charleston.
Service will at 3 p.m., on Saturday, November 14 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. James R. Baldwin officiating. Friends may call from 2 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com