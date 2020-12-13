JAMES MARTIN CUELLAR, 53, of Arden died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Mission Hospital following a prolonged illness. He was blessed to have his wife and mother at his side.
James was born in Norfolk, VA. to Barbara (Newman) Cuellar and the late Manuel Alonzo Cuellar, but her grew up in South Florida. All who knew James knew his love of sports (Canes, Dolphins, Heat), but especially the University of Miami Hurricanes. He was always saying, "It's all about the U!"
James met his wife in college, Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY. James and his wife spent the last thirty-one years together, twenty-seven in marriage. During that time they started a business together, C & B Support Services, Inc. dedicated to serving medically fragile children throughout Western North Carolina. They also spent years as foster parents for Buncombe County. During that time, they were blessed to be able to adopt their two children. James was a loving family man, doting husband and a tremendous friend to so many. The only thing bigger than his personality, was his heart. He was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Arden and enjoyed being part of this, his larger family.
James is survived by his wife Robin Stalnaker Cuellar and their children Mari and Noah. He also leaves behind his mother Barbara Newman Cuellar of Arden, brother Joseph Cuellar of Asheville, sister Dianna Martinez of Asheville, sister Kathryn Cuellar of Arden and sister Dulcinea Kimrey of Charlotte. James will be greatly missed by his niece Elizabeth Milsaps of Charlotte and nephew Richard Gibbard of Arden, nephew Jonathan Cuellar of Miami, Fl., nephew Michael Cuellar of Miami, Fl., and Nicholas Cuellar of Michigan. James also leaves behind many great-nieces and great-nephews, Lailani and Jonah Cuellar of Arden were particularly close to their Uncle. He was preceded in death by his beloved niece Christina Martinez 32 of Arden.
A memorial "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 1pm at the Whisnant Chapel at Lutheridge Conference Center in Arden. The family hopes to share a time of love, laughter and story-telling, something James would want.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James' memory may be made to ELCA, c/o Lutheran Church of the Nativity, 2425 Hendersonville Rd., Arden, NC 28704. Please note "James Cuellar" on the memo line of your check. To place condolences online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com .
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.