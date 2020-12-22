JAMES MATTHEW MYERS, passed away December 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 21, 1951 in Charleston, a son of the late Brice and Eva Wheatcraft Myers. He was a Farmer and had previously worked at Kaiser Aluminum.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Garnes Myers; children Jimmy Garnes, Jerry Garnes, Nathan Myers, Shaun Myers, Anna Clinton, Tammy White and Tabitha Lee; sisters Thelma Shears, Margaret Good; brothers Kermit Myers, Elmer Myers and Roger Myers; sister-in-law Betty Myers; brothers-in-law Paul Harding and Lawrence Myers. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Worthy Myers, Mary Myers, Randy Myers, Gladys Harding, Cecil Wayne Myers and Naomi Myers; sisters -in-law Shirley Myers and Verla Myers.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Danny Beckner officiating. Friends may call from Noon until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of James to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
