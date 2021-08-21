JAMES MATTHEW "TABBY" ELKINS, 88, of Ashford,WV is now at rest after suffering from dementia on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The angel of mercy carried him gently to his heavenly home. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born December 8, 1932 in Dartmont, Boone County. His parents were Ira and Sylvia Elkins who preceded him in death along with his siblings, Helen Monk, Opal Evans, Mae Shoulders, and Harry and Mack Elkins.
Tabby was a born again Christian and loved his church and church family at the Church of God Holiness in Ashford, WV. He retired from Peabody Coal Company and was a member of the UMWA and he served his country in the US Army. He was talented in so many ways he was always making, building, or fixing things, if something needed fixing they would say, "call Tabby".
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, nine months, Wanda Lea Loftus Elkins; son, Captain J. S. Scott Elkins KCSD and wife Jennifer of Cross Lanes, WV; granddaughters, Tori Sizemore, (Zack) of Cross Lanes, WV and Allyson Elkins of Morgantown, WV; great grandchildren, Katarina and Caden Sizemore of Cross Lanes, WV; special sister-in-law, Carol Loftis Edwards of Hope Mills, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Our special thanks to Dr. Thopsie Jagannath, Boone Memorial Home Care, and Kanawha Hospice; also our dear friends, Teddy Graley, Roger and Rog Parsons, always here to help in any way; to Pastor Danny and wife Lesa Anderson from Highland Baptist Church in Hope Mills, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22 at Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford, WV with Pastor Randall Kinder officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford, WV.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.