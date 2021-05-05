Thank you for Reading.

JAMES MAURICE CARTER SR., 56, entered the gates of Heaven on April 18th, 2021, way too soon, after a short and unexpected illness. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

Tags

Recommended for you