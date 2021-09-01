James Maxwell Hill

JAMES "HENRY HOE HANDLE" MAXWELL HILL, known as MAC HILL, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by his loving family.
Mac was born at home, November 12, 1930 to Henry Clay and Arzella Vickers Hill, in Alkol, Lincoln County, West Virginia. In 1939, the family moved to Kanawha County. He graduated from Sissonville High School, where he was a star football player.
After High School, he served 5 years in the Air Force. Upon discharge he had earned the rank of Sargent.
While serving, he met his first wife, Joyce Wellington. He brought his wife and new baby back to his beloved WV to raise his family. Joyce preceded him in death.
He worked several years for Standard Overall where he became a supervisor. He then went to work at Union Carbide, Institute Plant until he retired.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Mac was preceded in death by his second wife, Joyce Bailey; sisters, Josephine Messenger, and Elinor Lloyd; brothers, Harold Hill, and George Hill.
Mac is survived by his three daughters, Linda Greenlee (Terry), with whom he made his home, Deborah Cook (Kenneth), and Pamala Hill; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his first little love, Shannon Hill Kinder (Tim), Tonya Jividen, Lindsay Sauro, Matthew Smart, Elizabeth Welch (Steele), Keaton, Max, Lars, Nick, Aaron, Killian, and Alana; Being pawpaw was his specialty and he was called pawpaw by many children who just needed a pawpaw to love them. He also leaves behind his baby girl, Layla; sisters, Arlene Petitt, Anna Gay Childress, and Gloria Thomas; and a brother, Darris Hill.
Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.
A very special thank you to his son-in-law and buddy, Terry Greenlee, who did all he could to provide Mac everything he needed and wanted, especially those milkshake runs. A special thank you to all the grandchildren who helped care for their pawpaw in his final weeks.
The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to his Hospice Team, Dr. Boggess, Brittani, Kara, Lyn, Melinda, Pete, and Mark. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.
