JAMES MAYFORD COLE, 60, of Elkview went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 4, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital.
James was a friend, and father. He was deeply loved by everyone, he was a provider and took care of his family, he will always be missed.
He is survived by his son Christian Cole.
He is preceded in death by his son; Michael Cole, mother; Oreda Summers, grandmother; Sadie Summers and friend; Dave Carte.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Park.
