Thank you for Reading.

James Mayford Cole
Buy Now
SYSTEM

JAMES MAYFORD COLE, 60, of Elkview went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 4, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital.

James was a friend, and father. He was deeply loved by everyone, he was a provider and took care of his family, he will always be missed.

He is survived by his son Christian Cole.

He is preceded in death by his son; Michael Cole, mother; Oreda Summers, grandmother; Sadie Summers and friend; Dave Carte.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.