James Michael Beirne JAMES MICHAEL BEIRNE "MIKE", 72 of Clendenin passed away on March 13, 2022 at home with his family at his bedside. He was born on December 4, 1949 to John and Kathleen Beirne in Clendenin, WV. He went on to marry his "soulmate", Joyce Belcher Berine in 1978. Mike and Joyce went on to have a daughter of their own Michelle Smoot who married Jonathan Smoot, both who assisted Joyce in Mike's care following his wishes to stay in his home. He also, had a stepson Scotty Mullins. His family meant more to him than anything in the world. Anyone who talked to Mike would hear how proud he was of his daughter and grandchildren. His "best buddy", was his grandson Brody Michael Uldrich and "his girl" Marley Jean Smoot. He also had a step- granddaughter Emily Mullins and two great-grandsons, Dekker Patterson and Leo Baker. Mike was also passionate about antique cars and could often be found rebuilding a new project with his wife by his side or at a car show with Joyce and friends. He was the most loving father, husband, and poppy anyone could ask for. Mike was predeceased by John Beirne and Rebecca Woods. He leaves behind his wife Joyce Berine, his daughter Michelle Smoot and his siblings Robert "Bob" Beirne and Jayne Morris. No services will be conducted following his wishes to save his family from more pain, once again always putting his family first. His daughter would like family and friends to consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Charleston, WV for Lewy Body Dementia research #teampoppy or the Kanawha Hospice house.