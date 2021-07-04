JAMES MICHAEL BURTON, 72, of Nitro, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
"Mike" as he was known by, was born September 28, 1948, in Charleston to the late James B. and Frances Burton.
Mike retired from a successful career with the Kroger Corporation with 27 years of service. After retirement, he explored and discovered a new and rewarding career. He trained and studied for his real estate license and eventually went to work with Old Colony Realty. Mike enjoyed both careers and enjoyed meeting and making new friends.
Woodworking was Mike's passion, more than a hobby, really. He loved working with wood and creating beautiful furniture pieces. He was especially grateful to several friends who helped him harvest a fallen walnut tree, of which he treasured and turned into several various beautiful pieces of furniture. Also, Mike loved flying. He was able to obtain his private pilot's license in 1990. He was an avid skier, loved to travel and most often would plan vacations around ski areas and of late, cruising.
Mike is a graduate of West Virginia State and obtained his Master's from Marshall University.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his loving sister, Sandra Burton Robinson Kirby.
Surviving Mike is his wife of 38 years, Sandra K. Miller, mother-in-law, Mary E. Smalley of St. Albans, and brother-in-law Jerry Smalley and wife, Rhonda of Huntington. Nephews Jason Smalley and wife, RaShawna, of Huntington, Jerod Smalley and wife, Mary Ellen, of Columbus, OH. Very special great niece and god daughter, Chloe MiKayla Smalley of Huntington, and very special great nephews, Brady and Tyler Smalley of Columbus, OH, and several nieces and nephews including nieces Kasey Robinson Schwartz (Brian) and Kari Robinson Miller (Cristopher) of Illinois, and nephew Tyler Kirby (Makayla) of Kentucky and their children.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated with no service.
His spiritual advisor, the late Pastor Damron Bradshaw had prayer ongoing with Mike during his illness.
Special thanks extended to Dr. Narender Jogenpally and staff, Dr. Kevin Eggleston and staff, Thomas Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House West and staff, and very special thanks to all friends who called, texted, and emailed during Mike's illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Autism Speaks of Columbus, OH Autism Speaks, Columbus.
Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545, Donate to Little Victories or to your favorite charity.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Mike's family and you may send the family condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com