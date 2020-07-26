JAMES MICHAEL O'DELL (USN Ret.) age, 77 of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his residence.
Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Little Union Baptist Church in Calvin, WV with Rev. Tyler Long and Rev. Ron George officiating.
James entered this life on November 21, 1942 in Charleston, WV to the late Steward (Dock) and Helena Papp O'Dell. He was a member of Little Union Baptist Church, retired Civil Service from Cherry Point Marine Base in Havelock, NC, and a retired Veteran of The United States Navy. During his twenty years of honorable service, he reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Miller O'Dell; son, Jeffery (Leann) O'Dell; daughters, Helena (James) McNabb, and Anita (Tom) Michelle Aloi; sisters, Carole Brown and Helena Louise Doss; seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
