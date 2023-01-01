Thank you for Reading.

JAMES M. (MIKE) SHOCK,79, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on December 29, 2022 at home.

He was born on April 27, 1943 in Summersville, WV. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Lura Maxine Pitzer; grandparents, Rev. Claude and Edith Pitzer; special aunt, Ella Love; nephew, Ethan Spradling.

