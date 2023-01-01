JAMES M. (MIKE) SHOCK,79, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on December 29, 2022 at home.
He was born on April 27, 1943 in Summersville, WV. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Lura Maxine Pitzer; grandparents, Rev. Claude and Edith Pitzer; special aunt, Ella Love; nephew, Ethan Spradling.
He was retired from the state of WV where he was employed by the Bureau of Senior Services and The West Virginia Air National Guard. Mike was a recipient of the Distinguished West Virginian Award from Governor Bob Wise.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Spradling Shock of 54 years; sons, James (Teresa) Shock of Cannonsburg, Kentucky and Mike (Heather) Shock of St. Albans, WV and Jeff (Nellina) Shock of Scott Depot, WV; grandchildren, Abagail and Noah Hollandsworth, and Evelyn Shock; great grandson, Xavier Smith; numerous other family members.
Mike was a graduate of Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston), a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity; Elks Lodge # 313 Huntington, WV; The NRA; The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield, WV; The Military Officers Association of America; The WV Committee for Employer Support of Guard and Reserve.
A Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 Noon, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Military Honors.
Special thanks to the Kanawha Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or online at https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/.