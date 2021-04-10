JAMES MILFORD HARRISON, 80, passed away and went to join his family, friends and Savior in Heaven on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home on Harrison Ridge following a short illness.
James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naomi Joyce (Neal) Harrison; sons David Harrison (Heather) and Mark Harrison (Sandy); daughter Susan Wray (Roger); grandchildren Sarah Thornton, Coda Crank, Megan Wray, Kyle Wray, Allison Hayden, Samara Harrison, Harley Harrison, Ashley Haynes, Stephany Harrison, Joseph Harrison, Janet Beverley, Maria Crank, Josh Newhouse, Jake Newhouse; great-grandchildren Tyler, Zach and Nate Baldwin and Saylor Haynes; great-great grandson Maverick James Baldwin and several others who considered him their grandpa. He is also survived by many friends and family and his beloved dog, Sally Too.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Crank Newhouse; parents William Lafayette "Spot" and Glady Harrison; brothers Floyd, Junior, Johnny, Everett and Edgar Harrison; sisters Evie Tyler, Eva Harrison, Iva Moss, Viva Estep and Betty Harrison.
James spent his life helping others, and there was not enough time to write a proper tribute to his life. There will be a tribute published at a later date.
There will be a private graveside service for family, close friends and neighbors on Sunday, April 11th at the Almost Heaven Cemetery on Harrison Ridge with Brother Dana Reed officiating. When it is safe to do so a music event and cookout will be held to celebrate James's life, and everyone is welcome.
Arrangements have been entrusted to our friends at Waybright Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the GSDC Hillbreed Benefit for Kids, c/o Sissonville Wesbanco, 6409 Sissonville Dr., Sissonville, WV 25320.
