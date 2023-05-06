JAMES MILTON JENKINS, 92, of Cannelton, died on April 30, 2023, in Charleston Area Medical Center after a brief illness. James, better known as Big Jim, lived all but the first five years of his life in Cannelton Hollow.
He worked for 22 years for Cannelton Coal Company. Big Jim then worked as a federal mine inspector for 22 years. After his retirement in 1998, he worked as a mining consultant for several lawyers in the Charleston area for another 7 years. Big Jim loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching and all aspects of nature. Big Jim was an avid hunter for nearly 80 years and was able to tag out again in 2022. He was also an Eagle Scout.
Big Jim was active in the community and attended the Montgomery Baptist Church for many years. He held several leadership positions in the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Moore) Jenkins and his sister Wanda (Jenkins) Nunnery. Big Jim is greatly missed by sons Jimbo (Rosemary) and Jerry (Barbara); grandchildren: Jason (Stephanie), John (Joy), Joshua (Holli), and Jessica (Tom); great grandchildren: Claire, Ryan, Jonah, Tyler, Samuel, Sheperd, Jordan, and Shelby. He will be remembered fondly by special friends, beloved nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Services will be held at 7 p.m., on Monday, May 8, 2023, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Friends may call from 6 p.m., until time of service at 7 p.m., and expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com