James Milton Jenkins
JAMES MILTON JENKINS, 92, of Cannelton, died on April 30, 2023, in Charleston Area Medical Center after a brief illness. James, better known as Big Jim, lived all but the first five years of his life in Cannelton Hollow.

He worked for 22 years for Cannelton Coal Company. Big Jim then worked as a federal mine inspector for 22 years. After his retirement in 1998, he worked as a mining consultant for several lawyers in the Charleston area for another 7 years. Big Jim loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching and all aspects of nature. Big Jim was an avid hunter for nearly 80 years and was able to tag out again in 2022. He was also an Eagle Scout.

