JAMES MORRIS EUBANK JR., 88, of Ravenswood, passed away June 9, 2020, in Ravenswood. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Ravenswood Cemetery. A complete obituary may be viewed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome or on our website at www.roush funeralhome.net.
Funerals for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Adkins, Jessie - Noon, Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville.
Bush, Leonard - 2:30 p.m., Staten Chapel Church Cemetery, Mason.
Clinton Sr., Nye - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Ryder, Cheryl - 11 a.m., Christ Temple Church, Huntington.
Williams Jr., James - 11 a.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.